Fred W. Wood Sr.
5/27/1938 - 4/28/2020
Fred W. Wood Sr., 81, of Albrightsville, passed away peacefully on April 28, in Lehigh Valley Muhlenberg-Hospice.
He was the loving husband of Devita Wood. They were married on September 23, 1960, and had celebrated 59 years or marriage together.
Fred was born on May 27, 1938, in Tarboro, NC. He was the son of Lonnie and Elreather (Toppings) Wood. He was the fourth son of eleven children.
He was employed by Macy's in New York City for 25 years as a Stock Manager, and retired in 2005. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Fred W. Wood Jr., Anthony Wood Sr.;two daughters, Natalie Wood and Ronnielee Brown; nineteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dino Wood.
Memorial services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020