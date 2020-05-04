|
|
Frederick W. O'Meara
05/03/2020
Frederick W. O'Meara, 88, of Pocono Summit, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of the late Joan L. O'Meara, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Born in Manhattan, New York, he was a son of the late William and Gussie (Pozio) O'Meara.
A proud veteran, Frederick served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he worked as a building engineer for Beacon Looms in Teaneck, New Jersey. Frederick was also a Police Reserve in Fairlawn Township, New Jersey. He loved the mountains and retired here in the Poconos. Frederick was active with the Mount Pocono and Pocono Summit Seniors, the VFW, and the American Legion.
He is survived by a son, Kevin O'Meara and his wife, Marybeth of Easton; grandchildren: Robert Romaniello and Anthony Romaniello; Lea Romaniello-McDonald; Jessica O'Meara; and Patrick O'Meara; and great-grandchildren: Jennie McDonald, Emilina McDonald and Violet McDonald. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia O'Meara, three brothers, and three sisters.
The services will be private; cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an American Legion of your choice.
Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020