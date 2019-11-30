Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Fredrik G. Westby

Fredrik G. Westby Obituary
Fredrik G. Westby
11/29/2019
Fredrik G. Westby, 90, of Stroudsburg, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Kristandsand, Norway, he was the son of the late Helga and Lillemor Westby.
Fredrik had resided in Stroudsburg for the past 14 years, and prior to that in Florida for eight years, but spent most of his life living in Lake Hopatcong, N.J. He worked as a supervisor for the Dock Builders Union in N.Y.C. and was a member of the Sons of Norway. Fredrik also was in the Royal Norwegian Air Force.
Fredrik is survived by his daughters, Linda Bono and husband, John, of Mt. Pocono, and Heidi Lemanski and companion, Clair McEllhenney, of Stroudsburg, and daughter-in-law, Janet Westby. He is also survived by grandchildren, Robert, Jason, and Kirsten; and great grandchildren, Sophia, Freddy, Vinny, Michael, Jaydn, and Amedo. Fredrik was preceded in death by his wife, Liv, who passed away in 2013; and sons, Bobby and Fred Jason Westby, and sister, Anna Lise Modafferi.
No services are being held at this time.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
