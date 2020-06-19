Gail P. Beerwa06/18/2020Gail P. Beerwa, 64, of Scotrun, PA passed away in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was the widow of Michael Ian Morvay. Born in Norwalk, CT she was the daughter of John and Rachel (Marshall) Beerwa.Gail was of the Catholic faith. She worked most of her life in antiques and carpentry as a general contractor.Cremation will be private with services held at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg