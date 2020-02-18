|
Garry Robb
2/14/2020
Garry Robb, 72, a resident of Bondville and Pocono Pines, PA, passed away February 14, 2020 at Stratton Mountain. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Brewster-Shea Funeral Home
34 Park Place, Manchester VT
sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020