Gary Donald McElligott Sr.
01/06/2020
Gary Donald McElligott, Sr., 83, of Elmhurst passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was the widower of Elizabeth (Camey) McElligott, who passed away November 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, Gary was the son of the late George and Naomi (Johnson) McElligott. Gary was of the Catholic faith. He graduated college with a bachelor's degree and went on to become an industrial engineer.
Gary is survived by his two children; Gary D. McElligott, Jr. of Arkansas, and Heather Sparks of Stroudsburg.
Cremation and services will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020