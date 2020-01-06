Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Gary Donald McElligott Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Donald McElligott Sr. Obituary
Gary Donald McElligott Sr.
01/06/2020
Gary Donald McElligott, Sr., 83, of Elmhurst passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was the widower of Elizabeth (Camey) McElligott, who passed away November 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, Gary was the son of the late George and Naomi (Johnson) McElligott. Gary was of the Catholic faith. He graduated college with a bachelor's degree and went on to become an industrial engineer.
Gary is survived by his two children; Gary D. McElligott, Jr. of Arkansas, and Heather Sparks of Stroudsburg.
Cremation and services will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -