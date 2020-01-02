|
Gary R. Olsen
12/28/2019
Gary R. Olsen, 68, of Pocono Lake, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Miller) Olsen, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Charles Olsen and Marjorie (Labar) Anton.
Gary graduated from Pocono Mountain High School in 1970. He worked at S & S Lumber in Scotrun, and later worked at Kohl Building Products in Stroudsburg for 31 years. Gary was a wonderful husband and father who always did his best to make things good for his family, and looked forward to celebrating his golden wedding anniversary in June 2020. He will be deeply missed by all.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Michael Olsen and his wife, Jacqueline of Pocono Lake; brothers: Thomas Olsen and his wife, Lesa of East Stroudsburg; and Charles Olsen and his wife, Sandy of Stroudsburg; nephews: T.J. Olsen of Tannersville; and Douglas Olsen and his wife, Jill of Sciota ; nieces, Jamie Olsen and Michelle Shaffer of Hillsboro, Oregon, and his beloved dog; his baby girl Goldie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Marsh.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020