|
|
Gary T. Fish
7/28/1938 - 2/8/2020
Gary T. Fish, 81, of East Stroudsburg, died Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Marion (Saddington) Fish with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
Born on July 28, 1938 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Willard and Augusta (Miller) Fish and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High School and a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Temple University; and he served in the United States Air Force and National Guard.
Gary was the consummate professional chef, a member of the American Culinary Federation, and taught food service at Monroe County Vo-Tech School until retiring.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 in Stroud Township and George N. Kemp Post #346 American Legion in East Stroudsburg.
Gary was very devoted to his alma mater, East Stroudsburg High School and is a Meritorious Hall of Fame honor recipient; and he also enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Andrew Fish and wife Michelle and a grandson, Ethan Fish all of Cedaredge, CO; a sister, Sandra Shiffer and husband Robert of Shippensburg; a brother, Bernard Fish and wife Shirley of McGregor, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing for family and friends on Wednesday, February 12, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family at Laurelwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to LVH-Pocono Hospice House (checks to: "LVHN Homecare & Hospice - Pocono", 206 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020