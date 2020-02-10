Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Gary T. Fish


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary T. Fish Obituary
Gary T. Fish
7/28/1938 - 2/8/2020
Gary T. Fish, 81, of East Stroudsburg, died Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Marion (Saddington) Fish with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
Born on July 28, 1938 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Willard and Augusta (Miller) Fish and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High School and a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Temple University; and he served in the United States Air Force and National Guard.
Gary was the consummate professional chef, a member of the American Culinary Federation, and taught food service at Monroe County Vo-Tech School until retiring.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 in Stroud Township and George N. Kemp Post #346 American Legion in East Stroudsburg.
Gary was very devoted to his alma mater, East Stroudsburg High School and is a Meritorious Hall of Fame honor recipient; and he also enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Andrew Fish and wife Michelle and a grandson, Ethan Fish all of Cedaredge, CO; a sister, Sandra Shiffer and husband Robert of Shippensburg; a brother, Bernard Fish and wife Shirley of McGregor, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing for family and friends on Wednesday, February 12, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family at Laurelwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to LVH-Pocono Hospice House (checks to: "LVHN Homecare & Hospice - Pocono", 206 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -