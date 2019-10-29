Home

George Bolinsky

George Bolinsky Obituary
George Bolinsky
10/28/2019
George Bolinsky 93, of Weatherly, and formerly of Pocono Lake, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton. He was the husband of the late Stella C. (Cichoski) Bolinsky; and Betty Jean (Lamb) Bolinsky of Weatherly.
Born in Olyphant, he was the son of the late Anthony and Catherine (Matachek) Bolinsky.
A proud Veteran, George served with the United States Navy in World War II, and the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at the Philadelphia Gas Works for 35 years. George was an avid golfer, and enjoyed being a ski instructor, and was a world traveler.
In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by several nieces, nephews, and his beloved friends especially Mike Skursky and Deb LoMonaco of Pocono Lake.
There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco, PA. Words of Remembrance will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a blessing service at 11 a.m. and ending with Military Honors at the funeral home.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
