10/11/1935 - 09/15/2020
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, George Thomas Bundick departed this life, transitioning to eternal rest at his home in East Stroudsburg, Pa.
George was born on October 11, 1935 in Onancock Virginia to the late Henrietta Parker and Benjamin Gunter, Sr. He grew up in a loving home with his siblings where he was raised by his grandmother Harriet Cutler.
George graduated from Mary Nottingham Smith High school in Accomac Virginia. Later George enlisted in the United States Army in 1959 and served his country in the Panama Canal Zone until 1969. In the 1980's George was employed at Congregation Kneses Tifereth Israel Jewish Synagogue in Port Chester, NY as the caretaker and custodian for the building and grounds for over 30 years, until his retirement in 2002.
On November 18, 1974 George was joined in matrimony to the love of his life Corine Bundick. They moved to Portchester, NY and worshiped at Mount Zion Baptist Church. It was there that Deacon George was ordained. Together, George and Corine worshiped and participated in their church community and social events. They enjoyed traveling and entertaining family and friends.
In 2002, George and his family relocated to East Stroudsburg, Pa. It was here where he made a home for his family. George and Corine joined the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Stroudsburg, Pa where he continued his active service to the Lord.
Anyone who knew George knew he loved the Lord. As a member of the church, he was involved in the Men's Ministry, the choir, and the Deacon board. In addition to being a servant for the Lord, he went above and beyond, rain or shine or snow working part-time cleaning and prepping the Church for Sunday service.
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 the Lord saw fit to take him from labor to reward. George is predeceased by his loving parents Henrietta Parker and Benjamin Gunter Sr.; Sisters Pauline and Jean. He is survived by his loving wife Corine, siblings: James (Caroline) Parker, Benjamin (Annie) Gunter, Vernon (Marian) Gunter, Odessa (Glenn) Lyles, and Agatha (Melvin) Boone. Additionally, he is survived by his children Joyce Cole-Fairey and George (Tracey) Holmes; grandchildren Richard (Aida) Cole, Doretta (Sharod) Mollette, Vashti Holmes; great grandchildren: Olivia Cole, Oliana Cole, Naomi Mollette; nephews Corey and James Parker, and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will take place on Monday 9/28 at 11AM in Jesus The Christ Church 2060 Tanite Road, Stroudsburg. Viewing begins at 10AM. Interment will take place in Calverton National Cemetery.
