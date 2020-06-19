George F. Schouppe06/18/2020George F. Schouppe, 84, of Cresco, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of the late Janet C. (Ace) Schouppe, whom passed away in 2005.Born in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Gower) Schouppe.He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. George worked at Steeles Hardware in Tannersville for many years. After his retirement, he was a delivery driver for Sibum's Auto Parts in East Stroudsburg.He is survived by a son, George F. Schouppe Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Blakeslee; brother, Jake Schouppe; sisters: Margaret Schaffer; Blanche Schouppe; Della Schouppe; Melvine Stokes; and Robin Wall; two grandchildren: George Schouppe III of Blakeslee; and Valerie Tollison of Cresco; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, and parents, George was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey B. Schouppe and brothers: Charles Schouppe, and Howard Vanwhy.There will be a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Mertice M. Shane will conduct a service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery in Bushkill.Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco