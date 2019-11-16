|
George Gross
11/14/2019
George Gross, 88, of Cresco, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia (Kemmerer) Gross, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Eirvin and Lillian (Geisinger) Gross.
A proud veteran, George served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he worked alongside his brothers in the family construction company, specializing in stonemason work. He was a member of the Golden Travel Club in Marshalls Creek, and the Mt. Allen Hunting Association in East Stroudsburg. George loved to hunt, travel, and spend time with his beloved dog, Phoebe.
He is survived by his brothers, Ernest, Richard, Charlie, and Allen Gross; and sister, Maryellen Hanson. In addition to his wife, George was preceded in death by his son, David Gross; and brother, Roy Gross.
There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco, where The Rev. Samuel Kofi-Ashley will conduct a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Arlington Memorial Park, 3843 Lehigh Street, Whitehall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, 20 Murray St., Mount Pocono, PA 18344.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019