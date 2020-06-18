George Guida
01/23/1922 - 06/14/2020
George Guida, 98, of Pocono Summit, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 at the Gino J. Merli Veteran's Center in Scranton. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Jane (Lehman) Guida, who passed away June 28, 2011. They observed their 60th wedding anniversary February 3, 2011.
Born January 23, 1922, George was the son of the late John and Mary Elizabeth (Pavilisko) Guida and a life- long resident of Pocono Summit.
George had been employed by Pocono Manor for 45 years. In his retirement, he kept active by caretaking for several cottages at Pocono Manor.
As a young man, George enlisted in the Marine Corp August 2, 1940, at the age of 18. His basic training was at Parris Island, S.C. after which he was sent to Norfolk Naval yard and St. Julian Creek Naval Ammunition Depot. George then went to Sound and Motion Picture School in Brooklyn and Waller Gunnery on Long Island. He was at Quantico, VA. when the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred. He was sent to Camp Elliott and Camp Pennelton in California for more training. George served in the South Pacific- Guadalcanal, Ulithi, Kwajalein and was wounded at Okinawa, where he earned the Purple Heart, eight days before the island was secured. He was flown to Pearl Harbor and then by hospital ship to San Diego Naval Hospital where he was a patient on VJ Day. In 1944 there was a Guida brother (5) fighting all over the world and they all made it home safely. George was honorably discharged at Bainbridge Naval Base, Bainbridge MD, October 22, 1945.
In 2014, he enjoyed a trip to the WWll Memorial in Washington D.C. sponsored by Honor Flight of Philadelphia. He had the time of his life accompanied by future Eagle Scout James White of Sellersville.
George was a life member of VFW Post 3448, Tobyhanna, American Legion Post 922, Canadensis and DAV-41 Wilkes-Barre. He also was a charter member of the Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company and member of the former St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Pocono Summit and St. Mary of the Mount, Mount Pocono. George enjoyed visiting the VFW and playing the monkey machine. He also enjoyed fishing, golf and had a passion for food and knew where all the good restaurants were!
George is survived by son, George S. (Beth) Guida of Honesdale; daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Ken) Santoro of Reeders; son, Robert Guida of Loris, S.C.; grandchildren: Peter (Chrystal) Guida of East Stroudsburg; Kimberly Santoro of Arlington, VA; Rebecca Santoro of Springfield, N.J; and Kathryn Santoro of Reeders; great-grandsons: Dylan and Jackson Guida of East Stroudsburg; sisters, Anna Soken of Scranton; and Alice Kruk (Joseph) of Mt. Pocono; many nieces and nephews; and also, dear friends: Steve and Barbara Ghiggeri and family. In addition to his wife, and parents, George was preceded in death by his brothers: Joseph, John, Michael and Samuel; and sisters: Mary Vaccola and Helen Esmunicki.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 10 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Military Honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to, VFW Post # 3448, 119 VFW Drive, Tobyhanna, PA. 18466 or Gino J. Merli Veteran's Center Resident Fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory. Cresco.
Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
01/23/1922 - 06/14/2020
George Guida, 98, of Pocono Summit, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 at the Gino J. Merli Veteran's Center in Scranton. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Jane (Lehman) Guida, who passed away June 28, 2011. They observed their 60th wedding anniversary February 3, 2011.
Born January 23, 1922, George was the son of the late John and Mary Elizabeth (Pavilisko) Guida and a life- long resident of Pocono Summit.
George had been employed by Pocono Manor for 45 years. In his retirement, he kept active by caretaking for several cottages at Pocono Manor.
As a young man, George enlisted in the Marine Corp August 2, 1940, at the age of 18. His basic training was at Parris Island, S.C. after which he was sent to Norfolk Naval yard and St. Julian Creek Naval Ammunition Depot. George then went to Sound and Motion Picture School in Brooklyn and Waller Gunnery on Long Island. He was at Quantico, VA. when the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred. He was sent to Camp Elliott and Camp Pennelton in California for more training. George served in the South Pacific- Guadalcanal, Ulithi, Kwajalein and was wounded at Okinawa, where he earned the Purple Heart, eight days before the island was secured. He was flown to Pearl Harbor and then by hospital ship to San Diego Naval Hospital where he was a patient on VJ Day. In 1944 there was a Guida brother (5) fighting all over the world and they all made it home safely. George was honorably discharged at Bainbridge Naval Base, Bainbridge MD, October 22, 1945.
In 2014, he enjoyed a trip to the WWll Memorial in Washington D.C. sponsored by Honor Flight of Philadelphia. He had the time of his life accompanied by future Eagle Scout James White of Sellersville.
George was a life member of VFW Post 3448, Tobyhanna, American Legion Post 922, Canadensis and DAV-41 Wilkes-Barre. He also was a charter member of the Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company and member of the former St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Pocono Summit and St. Mary of the Mount, Mount Pocono. George enjoyed visiting the VFW and playing the monkey machine. He also enjoyed fishing, golf and had a passion for food and knew where all the good restaurants were!
George is survived by son, George S. (Beth) Guida of Honesdale; daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Ken) Santoro of Reeders; son, Robert Guida of Loris, S.C.; grandchildren: Peter (Chrystal) Guida of East Stroudsburg; Kimberly Santoro of Arlington, VA; Rebecca Santoro of Springfield, N.J; and Kathryn Santoro of Reeders; great-grandsons: Dylan and Jackson Guida of East Stroudsburg; sisters, Anna Soken of Scranton; and Alice Kruk (Joseph) of Mt. Pocono; many nieces and nephews; and also, dear friends: Steve and Barbara Ghiggeri and family. In addition to his wife, and parents, George was preceded in death by his brothers: Joseph, John, Michael and Samuel; and sisters: Mary Vaccola and Helen Esmunicki.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 10 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Military Honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to, VFW Post # 3448, 119 VFW Drive, Tobyhanna, PA. 18466 or Gino J. Merli Veteran's Center Resident Fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory. Cresco.
Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.