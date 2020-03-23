|
George J. Hack
3/16/2020
George J. Hack, 75, of Camp Hill, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital. His larger-than-life personality and hilarious wit, coupled with an endearing and carefree nature, will be missed by all of us who knew and loved him.
George leaves behind his devoted wife of 51 years, Sondra (Visnic) Hack; his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Brian Hamsher of State College, PA; his son, Gregory Hack of Los Angeles, CA; his grandsons, Davis Becker of Mechanicsburg, PA and Ross Becker of Raleigh, NC; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Robert Wells of Sun City, SC; and his sister-in-law, Terri Lynn Harmon of York, PA. He had a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews, Daniella, Brittany, Heath, Jacob, Lindsay, and Jessica. George is pre-deceased by his mother and father, Rita (Woodbridge) Hack and George J. Hack, Sr., both of East Stroudsburg, PA.
Raised in the college town of East Stroudsburg, PA, with a devout Catholic upbringing, small town life could not contain George's huge personality. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa and graduated from East Stroudsburg State College (1966) with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Education and Chemistry.
Anyone who has met George knows that he always made you feel comfortable and welcomed, and you will not have left him without a smile on your face and the feeling of having a true heart-felt friend. Some of you may have called George your friend through his love of golf (and the 19th hole with his golf-foursome buddies), his deep ties to Penn State Football, his extensive traveling (where he would be your history expert), the Dillsburg Legion (where he was never short on jokes), Bobby Rahal Lexus (where he was their infamous driver "Crash"), or celebrations and parties (where he was sure to make all of us laugh). George had the ability to touch the souls of all he encountered and the great ability to make the saddest of us happy again. George collected so many good friends along his journey, and he certainly cherished each moment he had with each and every one of you.
In the spirit of George's love of being with friends and family for celebrations, the family will be holding a celebration of life in his honor. George wanted us all to take care, so the date, time, and location of his life celebration will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in George's name to either of the following: PA Association for the Blind, 555 Gettysburg, Pike, Suite A300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, or Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey PA 17033.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020