George L. Strausbough Jr.
1962 - 2020
George L. Strausbough Jr., 58, of Mountainhome, went home to the Lord, with his loving family at his side, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
He was born in East Stroudsburg on March 29, 1962 to Jean (Dellaria) Strausbough of Mountainhome, and the late George L. Strausbough Sr.
George grew up in Swiftwater and graduated from State College High School, ranking 6th in his class of 600. He went on to a career in Property Management in Washington, DC until his retirement. George recently returned to live in Mountainhome.
He was an amazing cook and had a sharp wit. George was always the smartest person in the room, with a brilliant understanding of world history and politics. Generous of spirit, he was forever sending thoughtful gifts to loved ones.
In addition to his mother, Jean, George is survived by his sister, Teri Farda and her husband, Anthony; brother, Michael Strausbough; and adored nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his partner, Christopher Abell; his father, George L. Sr.; grandparents, Melvin and Dorothy Fish; and Michael and Beulah Dellaria.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco

