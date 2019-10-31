|
George Wall
5/24/1948 - 10/31/2019
George Wall, 71, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Health Systems Monroe County Hospice House. He was the husband of Linda Marie (VanWhy) Wall, they were married 44 years in July.
Born May 24, 1948 in East Stroudsburg the son of the late Charles Wall Sr and Eleanor I. (Rehm) Wall. He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
Prior to his retirement, George worked at Pocono Produce for over 30 years, holding many positions from truck driver to night shift supervisor and many others.
He loved to hunt and fish, and was a member of the Moose Lodge #1336.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by his 3 sons, John VanBuskirk and his companion Joanne of East Stroudsburg, George E. Wall and his wife Jessica of Henryville, and Samuel Wall and his girlfriend of East Stroudsburg; and his daughter Lena Zukowski of Portsmouth, Virginia. His grand children Amber Warner of Philadelphia and Samuel Wall of Henryville; and 3 other grandchildren in Virginia. His great grandchildren George and Mia Beaver of Florida. George is also survived by his Brother Charles J. Wall Jr and his wife Choon of Manassas, Virginia and Donna Decker and her husband Ron of East Stroudsburg; his mother in law Berneda VanWhy, his son in law Bill Steele, and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter Tammy Beaver Steele, and his grandson Eric Beaver.
There will be a viewing on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 12:00pm until the time of the service at 2:30pm at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehigh Valley Health Network Monroe County Hospice House, 412 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg PA 18301.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 N Fifth St, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019