Georgia A. Davidge
10/13/1933 - 04/07/2020
Georgia A. Davidge, 86, a resident of Grace Park in Stroudsburg, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was born October 13, 1933 in Winslow, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter D. Davidge and parents David Moffat Miles and Loleta (Boyd) Miles.
After graduating from high school and business college, Georgia became the loving wife of Walter with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2014. After they and their children relocated from Garden Grove, California to Portland, PA., Georgia worked a number of different jobs before settling into banking. She ultimately retired from First Eastern Bank after serving as loan officer and bank manager. Following her retirement she worked with her husband at Davidge Associates and WAG Sport Shop. Following Walter's retirement, they relocated to Labar Village in Stroudsburg, PA. Georgia moved to Grace Park in 2019.
In addition to her husband and parents, Georgia was preceded in death by her brother, David Moffat Miles and sisters, Patricia Britt and Betty Lehman. She is survived by her sons, David Davidge and his wife Rose of East Stroudsburg, Walter Miles Davidge and his partner, Connie Rinker of Bellefonte, daughter, Susan Stine and her husband Donald of Stroudsburg. She was the loving grandmother to granddaughters, Alyssa Davidge, Elizabeth Davidge, Angela Wenger and husband Christopher, Alexis Lessig and husband Jay and grandsons Alex Davidge and wife Demi and Nathan Davidge and wife Lindsay. In addition, she was blessed with 11 great grandchildren: Knox, Zachary, Asher, Wesley, Levi, Leah, Isaac, Daniel, Benjamin, Miles and Xander. She was also very proud to be the aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Georgia treasured time with all her family, had a wonderful sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She was always ready to have fun, enjoyed traveling, crafting, gardening and reading. She had a sincere love of her Lord and cherished and loved her dear friends. She enjoyed talking with people and sharing life. She taught her family the love of the Lord, the value of loyalty, compassion, honesty, hard work and love, a legacy which is passed into our future generations.
Due to current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020