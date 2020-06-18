Georgia A. Davidge
Georgia A. Davidge
4/7/2020
Georgia A. Davidge, 86, a resident of Grace Park in Stroudsburg, went home to be with the Lord April 7, 2020.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 11:30AM at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, 915 N. Fifth Street, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to American Cancer Society of Pennsylvania.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
