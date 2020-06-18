Georgia A. Davidge
4/7/2020
Georgia A. Davidge, 86, a resident of Grace Park in Stroudsburg, went home to be with the Lord April 7, 2020.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 11:30AM at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, 915 N. Fifth Street, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to American Cancer Society of Pennsylvania.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.