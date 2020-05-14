Home

Gerald D. Hawk

Gerald D. Hawk Obituary
Gerald D. Hawk
5/13/2020
Gerald D. "G.D." Hawk, 78, formerly of Bowmanstown, passed away Wednesday, May 13, in Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Effort.
He was a jack of all trades, working variously as a plumber, cook, laborer, truck driver, construction worker, bartender and restauranteur throughout his working life.
He was a member of Jerusalem UCC, Trachsville, Bowmanstown-Parryville Lions Club, Bowmanstown Fire Company, and a founding member of Polk Twp Fire Company.
Born in Kregeville, he was a son of the late Floyd and Cora (Shupp) Hawk.
Survivors: Brothers Clarence and wife Mary Lou, Kenneth; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond and sisters Pauline George, Minerva Rehrig, Marie Beers and Margaret George.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: Gerald Hawk funeral fund c/o the funeral home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton 18071.
Published in Pocono Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020
