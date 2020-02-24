|
Gerald Robert Harbin
2/23/2020
Gerald Robert Harbin, 72, of Albrightsville passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was the husband of Diane (Cosentino) Harbin. Born in Millington, TN, he was a son of the late H. Denver Harbin and Murial (Lamoureux) Harbin.
Gerald entered the U.S. Army on Jun 1, 1964 serving until June 3, 1967. He was a Huey helicopter crew chief and Door Gunner with the 101st Screaming Eagle Airborne Division in Vietnam. He had worked as a union electrician until his retirement. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 294, Albrightsville and a member of the , Chapter 132 of the Poconos.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, John Harbin and Brian Cosentino; brothers, Ronald Harbin, Gary Harbin; sister Terrie Pearce, daughter-in-law, Micki Cosentino, grandchildren, Anabella Harbin, Cora and Benedetto Cosentino; nieces, Jamie Bartley and Tracy Barraza, 2 grand nieces, and 3 grand nephews.
Memorial Service 6-7:30 pm, Tues. Feb 25th followed by dinner and fellowship at VFW Post 8008, 300 E. Center St., Nesquehoning, Pa. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to , Chapter 132, PO Box 424, Mount Pocono, Pa. 18344.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020