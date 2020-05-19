|
Gerald W. Keiper
5/18/2020
Gerald W. Keiper, 77, of Pocono Pines, passed away Monday, May 18 in Manor Care Nursing Home, Pottsville.
He was the loving husband of the late Margaret M. (Charnak) Keiper. They celebrated 29 years of marriage together before her passing in 2015.
Born in Pocono Lake, he was the son of the late Harvey E. Keiper and the late Maude M. (Keenhold) Keiper.
Gerald entered the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school. Shortly after, he began working with his father at Frisbie Lumber Company. He was a lumber cutter and delivery man for over thirty years. In his younger years, he enjoyed baseball, basketball, and golf. He later was able to carry an impressive six handicap in golf, and enjoyed participating in local golf outings throughout his life. Another sport that he excelled in was bowling. He was a scratch bowler in the 1970's. He was a coach in Little League Baseball for twenty five years, and had some pretty good teams throughout his stint. He later continued his involvement in baseball as an umpire. He was proud of his community and served it well. He supported the Tobyhanna Volunteer Fire Company as a volunteer for over twenty years, and served as treasurer for fourteen of those years. He was a long-time member and former treasurer of the Pocono Lake American Legion Post #413. He was a fun loving person who could always be counted on where he was needed. He will be deeply miss by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by a stepdaughter, Denise Gray of Pocono Pines, and a sister, Eudora Hilliard. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Kathryn Ann Knecht.
A graveside service with military honors will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family in Pocono Lake Cemetery.
