Geraldine Harbaugh
1935 - 2020
Geraldine Harbaugh
01/16/1935 - 11/24/2020
Geraldine "Gerri" Harbaugh, 85, died November 24, 2020, at The Gardens at Stroud in East Stroudsburg, where she was a resident since 2004.
Born on January 16, 1935 in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Collins) Harbaugh and lived in Monroe County since 1991.
She is survived by a sister, Maureen Barth of North Fort Myers, FL (formerly of Nassau broadcasting WSBG); and three nieces and their families.
Private burial took place in Stroudsburg Cemetery.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
