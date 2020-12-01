Geraldine Harbaugh
01/16/1935 - 11/24/2020
Geraldine "Gerri" Harbaugh, 85, died November 24, 2020, at The Gardens at Stroud in East Stroudsburg, where she was a resident since 2004.
Born on January 16, 1935 in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Collins) Harbaugh and lived in Monroe County since 1991.
She is survived by a sister, Maureen Barth of North Fort Myers, FL (formerly of Nassau broadcasting WSBG); and three nieces and their families.
Private burial took place in Stroudsburg Cemetery.
