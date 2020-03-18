|
|
Geraldine T. Dragusha
11/18/1943 - 03/17/2020
Geraldine T. "Jerry" Dragusha, 76 passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 18, 1943 in Manhattan New York. She was of the Christian faith and had a close relationship with God.
Jerry grew up in Manhattan "the lower east side" New York with all her cousins and extended family. She married Gjok Dragusha at the young age of seventeen and together they had two daughters Rose and Maria. They were happily married for fifteen years when her husband died tragically leaving her to raise her daughters and her very young sister after her mother passed, all alone at the age of 32.
She ran a diner in New York and after having her kids she worked as a seamstress and ran her own business out of her home. She never remarried and her primary goal in life was to take care of her family, which she did flawlessly.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, puzzles, household repairs, tools, politics, and being a lending hand to everyone who needed anything. She was also a proud American who loved her country. Her grandchildren, Becca and Niko were her pride and joy and from the moment they were born her life became about them.
Looking for a better life for her children, she moved her and her family to the Poconos in 1982. She opened and operated Jerry's Diner of 207 North 9th St. Stroudsburg that same year and ran it for the next fifteen years. She was the waitress, the cook, the cleaner, the server and most of all everyone's friend. She took care of all her customers and treated them like family. She met many people through the diner, too many to name, but she loved all of them. Two of those people became family and were her best friends: Steve and Lynn Kirk. Moving next door to them they spent every day together, talking and enjoying a cup of coffee. She closed the diner in 1996 to take care of her first grandchild Becca, with her second grandchild Niko being born two years later in 1998. She helped raise them along with her other "grandkids" Casie and Tyler "TJ" Van Why. She was the caregiver to many people throughout her life and dedicated all her time and energy to helping others.
Jerry is survived by 2 daughters and a sister who in all aspects is her daughter: Rose Halstead of Bartonsville, Maria Kopas and her husband Kevin, and Graceann Tozzi of Stroudsburg, Pa. and 2 grandchildren: Rebecca Halstead and her companion Zach Blau and Nicholas Sawyer. She is also survived by her many fur baby grandkids.
Jerry was preceded in death by her husband, Gjok Dragusha, her mother Anna Tozzi and her five siblings who were lost in childbirth. She is also preceded in death by her fur babies, Gidget, Buster, Hunter and Buttons.
A prayer service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St. Stroudsburg, PA. Entombment will be in the Mountainview Mausoleum at Prospect Cemetery E. Stroudsburg, PA. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 am until the time of the services at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center 222 Cottman Ave. Philadelphia, PA. 19111 or the AstraZeneca 110 Laurel Ave. Cheltenham, PA. 19012.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020