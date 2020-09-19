Gerardo "GH" Salazar Jr.
02/09/1964 - 09/16/2020
Gerardo Humberto "GH" Salazar Jr., 56, of Pocono Pines, Pa., passed away early Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020, after a two-and-a-half-year battle against Lymphoma. GH was surrounded by his family at his home in Pocono Pines at the time of his passing. He is now at peace and suffers no more.
GH, as he was known to everyone, was born February 9, 1964, in Cali, Colombia, South America, and emigrated as an infant to the U.S. with his parents, Dr. Gerardo Humberto Salazar Sr. and Amparo Navia de Salazar. His brother, Jorge H. Salazar, was born a year later.
The family eventually settled in Edison, N.J., where the brothers attended St. Matthew School in Edison, and St. Joseph High School in Metuchen, N.J., from which he graduated in 1982.
In 1986, GH graduated from the University of Scranton with a degree in Business and Chemistry. After graduation, GH traveled to Germany where he lived for a year to study the German language and culture and then returned to the U.S. to begin a 32-year career in the brewing industry. The majority of his career was spent as a hops commodities broker, which required him to travel the world for months at a clip. During the course of his career, he visited exotic places, ate the best foods, and stayed in the best hotels. Over the years, fueled both by his career and passion for other cultures, GH became fluent in multiple languages, including German, Portuguese, and Japanese, in addition to English and Spanish. Towards the end of his career, GH became an independent consultant in the brewing industry.
GH was a member of Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines. He was passionate about life and had many varied interests, especially music and skiing. He was a member of the Lake Naomi Community since 1973, and his favorite summer job was his time as a Safety Boat Operator.
He was a musician, playing in bands such as the Inturnz, Too Many Cooks, Black Bean, and participated in countless jam sessions over the years. One of his favorite things to do when listening to other bands play live was to make friends with the band and sit in for a song or two.
To say GH had a passion for skiing would be an understatement. He could be found on the slopes a record number of days per year. His home mountain was Jack Frost Ski Resort in White Haven, Pa., where he taught and coached for years. GH was actively involved with the Professional Ski Instructors of America Eastern Division since 1982, and had secured his Level III certification and was most currently supporting the Alpine DEV team.
In addition to his parents and brother, GH is survived by Rozenilda, his wife of 18 years; his son, Jorge "Max", daughters, Sofia L. and Carmen E.; and a very large extended family in the United States, Colombia, and Brazil.
To those who have been present in person or in spirit over the period of GH's illness, the family are eternally grateful. You are too numerous to name. Many friends were able to come and visit GH at his home and bedside over the past several weeks. Cards, emails, and messages were read to him, and all this lifted his spirits. The in-person visits permitted for some great story telling and reminiscing.
Memorial announcements will be made on his Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers or gift baskets to the home, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at https://www.cancer.org
Condolences may be made at the funeral home's Web site listed below.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, PA 18344 yanacfuneralhome.com