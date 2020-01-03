|
Gert Mignat
11/13/1928 - 12/29/19
Gert E. Mignat, 91, of Canadensis, passed away at home under hospice. Born in Konigsburg, East Prussia, on November 13, 1928, he was the son of Max & Helene Mignat. He apprenticed as a Tool & Die Maker as a teenager. Having survived WWII, Gert and Ingeborg, who recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary, came to America in 1952 thru Ellis Island. Gert was able to build a successful precision machine shop business, S&M Automatic, in Long Island City, NY and retire comfortably to his vacation home in the Poconos with Inge.
Gert is predeceased by half siblings, Wolfgang, Ursula & Vera Lakowski. Surviving are his wife, Ingeborg, sons: Bernd (Anna) of Virginia Beach, VA, Michael and Markus (Anita) also of Canadensis. Also, estranged daughter Barbara Smyth of Milford, PA.
Grandchildren: Krystal Mignat of Virginia Beach, VA, Adam & Matthew Mignat both of Canadensis, Sami Smith (Devante) of Fayetteville, NC, and Kylie Mignat of NJ. Also estranged grandchildren Christopher Smyth (Cortney) of Colorado and Cody Calhoun (Ryan) of New York.
Great grandchildren are: Rowen, Hendrix and Cassius Smith of Fayetteville, NC and Kailin Calhoun of New York.
At Gert's request, there will be no funeral services.
Condolence cards may be sent to Mrs. Ingeborg Mignat, c/o Markus Mignat, Po Box 44, Canadensis, PA 18325. The Mignat Family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Bayada Hospice for their wonderful care of Gert.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020