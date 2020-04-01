|
Gilbert D. McDonald Jr.
01/22/1926 - 03/30/2020
Gilbert D. McDonald Jr., 94, of Saylorsburg, PA, and formerly of Johnstown, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. He was the loving husband of Helen O. (George) McDonald, with whom he would have celebrated 68 years of marriage on April 19.
Born on January 22, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, Gilbert was the son of the late Gilbert McDonald Sr. and the late Veronica (Meade) McDonald. He was predeceased by his brothers John McDonald and his wife Millie, and James McDonald and his wife Nancy. In addition to the love and support of his parents, he appreciated the kindly guidance and advice of his Grandma Coffee, who lived to the age of 103.
Gilbert enlisted in the US Navy during his senior year of high school and served on the USS LST 816 for several years as a motor machinist mate 2nd class. His ship participated in the battles for Iwo Jima and Okinawa and later in the occupation force in Japan.
Gilbert graduated in 1951 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ and later earned a BA in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh.
A member of the Bethlehem Steel Loop Program, Gilbert completed 30 years of service as Superintendent of Purchasing for the Johnstown Plant and the corporate coal mines, retiring in 1983.
In addition to his wife, Helen, Gilbert is survived by his children Kim Economy and her husband Frank of Saylorsburg, PA, Gilbert McDonald III of Johnstown, PA and Stephen McDonald of Douglassville, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kellen Economy and his wife Nicole, Michael Economy, Kelly McDonald, Sean McDonald, and Nicole McDonald, as well as his two great grandchildren, Jack and Grace.
Gilbert was a devoted husband, a loving father and a wonderful "Pop Pop" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and was passionate about his favorite sports teams, the San Francisco Giants, the New York Giants and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Gilbert and his wife Helen were avid golfers and longtime members of the Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown, PA and the Dolphin Head Golf Club in Hilton Head, SC.
Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at the Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Kresge Funeral Home in Brodheadsville, PA.
Because of of Gilbert's love for children, donations may be made to the at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to the at stjude.org
