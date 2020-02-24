|
|
Gilberte Roger
02/23/2020
Gilberte Roger 56 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Sunday Feb. 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of Charles Judex. Born in Haiti she was the daughter of Raoul and Georgette (Jean) Charles.
Gilberte was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 24 years and prior to that she resided in the Bloomfield, N.J. area. She worked as a registered nurse at the Pocono Medical Center and later for 12 years at the Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home.
In addition to her husband Charles she is survived by 3 daughters: Melissa Charles of San Francisco, CA. , Daphne Charles of Manhattan, N.Y. and Stephanie Charles of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. a brother Gisd Charles and a sister Gilna Charles.
There will be a viewing on Friday Feb. 28, 2020 from 5-8:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.18360. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 starting at 10:00am at the Faith International Church 530 Seven Bridge Rd. E. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18301 Burial will follow in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020