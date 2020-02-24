Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Faith International Church
530 Seven Bridge Rd. E.
Stroudsburg, PA
View Map

Gilberte Roger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilberte Roger Obituary
Gilberte Roger
02/23/2020
Gilberte Roger 56 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Sunday Feb. 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of Charles Judex. Born in Haiti she was the daughter of Raoul and Georgette (Jean) Charles.
Gilberte was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 24 years and prior to that she resided in the Bloomfield, N.J. area. She worked as a registered nurse at the Pocono Medical Center and later for 12 years at the Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home.
In addition to her husband Charles she is survived by 3 daughters: Melissa Charles of San Francisco, CA. , Daphne Charles of Manhattan, N.Y. and Stephanie Charles of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. a brother Gisd Charles and a sister Gilna Charles.
There will be a viewing on Friday Feb. 28, 2020 from 5-8:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.18360. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 starting at 10:00am at the Faith International Church 530 Seven Bridge Rd. E. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18301 Burial will follow in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilberte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -