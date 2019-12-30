Home

Gilma Vibercik

Gilma Vibercik Obituary
Gilma Vibercik
12/28/2019
Gilma Vibercik, 88, of Tannersville, died December 28. She was the widow of Joseph Vibercik. She worked at Moritz Embroidery and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church in Tannersville.
Surviving are two children, Maria Margaret Silverstein of Kissimmee, FL and Joseph Vibercik of East Stroudsburg; and two grandsons, Eric and Jason Silverstein.
Services will be held Thursday, January 2, at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville; with viewing beginning at 10:30AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Tannersville Union Cemetery.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
