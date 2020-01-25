|
Giuseppina "Pina" C. Lalli
06/20/1930 - 01/24/2020
Giuseppina "Pina" C. Lalli, age 89, of Blakeslee, formerly of Yeadon, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Geisinger South in Wilkes-Barre.
Pina was the wife of the late Richard G. Lalli, who passed away April 23, 2007.
She was born June 20, 1930, in Canosa DiPuglia, Bari, Italy, the daughter of the late Michele and Rosina (Pennacchio) Pirolo.
Pina had worked as a manager at JC Penny in Upper Darby for 15 years.
She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Lake Harmony.
Pina was a member of the Pocono Mountain and Tannersville Senior Citizens, Sons of Italy in Brodheadsville and Tobyhanna. She was a volunteer for Pocono Mt. Nutrition Center, a member and chairman for the Briar Crest Woods Development and the Lady of Charity, Saint Camillo DeLellis in Italy.
She is survived by a brother, Paolo Pirolo in Chieti, Italy; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, at St. Peter the Fisherman Church in Lake Harmony, where family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Pina will be laid to rest with her husband in Sky-View Memorial Park, Inc., in Hometown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Giuseppina C. Lalli to St. Peter the Fisherman Church, P.O. Box 237, Lake Harmony, PA 18624.
