Gladys Mae Miller
04/21/2020
Gladys Mae Miller of Flicksville went to her place in heaven on April 21st. There she joined her late husband, Donald R. Miller, with whom she had shared over 60 years of marriage. She was born in 1934 to the late Mary (Gower) Itterly and the late Vernon Itterly. She was also preceded in death by her brother Donald Itterly. She is survived by her children Roger Miller and wife Eunice, Linda Capone, and husband Michael and Sandy Macy and husband Tim. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and her sister Janet Pinto.
Gladys worked at J. & B. Sportswear for many years. She was a lifelong member of the Flicksville United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir and served on many committees. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels for many years. She and her husband loved traveling to Maine every year and enjoyed their trips to Alaska and Russia. She was an avid runner and received several trophies for her short distance races. She also enjoyed spending time with her extended family and sharing her love of Jesus with them. Gladys will be remembered for her quick smile, fairness to everyone, and her love of sweets. She will be missed every day.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Flicksville Cemetery, Bangor, PA. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Donations in her memory may be given to Flicksville United Church of Christ, 1337 Lower South Main St., Bangor, Pa. 18013 or the P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com.
James B. Gaffney Funeral Home
4 Lillian Lane, Bangor
gaffneyparsons.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020