Glenn Alan Ryerson
8/29/1949 - 12/9/2019
Glenn Alan Ryerson, 70, of Reeders, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. Born on August 29, 1949 in O'ahu, Hawaii, he was the second child of the late Clifford and Marion Marie (Rust) Ryerson.
As a Navy "brat", he and his sister, Kathleen Ballantine, now of Growers Garden Center in Newfoundland, lived in many ports on the Pacific and Atlantic Coasts. The family finally settled in the Poconos where Glenn graduated from Pocono Mountain High School.
After 14 years of service in the Army, including fighting in Vietnam, he eventually established his childhood dream of opening an ice cream stand. The result was the well-loved seasonal business of "Eats and Sweets" in Scotrun.
A perennial bachelor, he was finally smitten by the lovely Damaris, now deceased, from Columbia, South America. They were married at St. Peter's by the Sea Catholic Church, a tiny blue and white building on the beach in sunny Hawaii where the two loved to enjoy their winters.
Adventurous and fun loving, Glenn traveled across the country with his huge hot air balloon, sharing many rides with his niece, Heather Luciani of Scranton. He also enjoyed time flying in his little, yellow helicopter, as well as racing around on his Segway, where he always had one or two of his cats in tow, perched in homemade baskets on either side of him.
He will be missed by his sister, and niece, his beloved kitties, and his many good friends.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday January 3, at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association by visiting alsa.org/advocacy/ or the Humane Society at humanesociety.org.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019