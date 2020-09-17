Glenn Hayes

April 27, 1942 - August 31, 2020

Obituary for Glenn Hayes

Glenn Hayes, of Denton, Texas, passed away after a brief illness at Presbyterian Hospital in Denton on August 31, 2020. Funeral services honoring Glenn's life will be held on September 25, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery . Interment will follow the service.

Glenn was born in Marshall, Texas, on April 27, 1942 to the late William Hayes and Finna Faye Hayes. Glenn's father was killed in action in the early days of World War II. Glenn was raised by his mother and step-father, Jim Bennett. He attended elementary school in Marshall and then moved with his family to California, where he graduated from Avenal High School in 1960. On the day after his graduation, he married his high school sweetheart Sue Kennedy. Glenn began his college career at Reedley Junior College, where he played football, boxed and wrestled. Glenn transferred to Chico State University, where he continued to play football and box. After he received his degree from Chico, he began to teach and coach in central California public schools. His daughter Jenny was born during this time. During Glenn's 2 years of service in the U.S. Army, their son Allen was born. Glenn, Sue, and their two children moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he received his PhD from the University of Utah. He then accepted a teaching and coaching position at East Stroudsburg State University in Pennsylvania. In 1986, Glenn's wife Sue passed away. Glenn continued to teach and coach at East Stroudsburg State and married Marilyn MacIntire. After his retirement, Glenn and Marilyn enjoyed traveling and visiting their grandchildren. They moved to Robson Ranch in Denton, Texas, where he lived until his passing.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marilyn Hayes; his children, Jenny Luna and Allen Hayes (Kerry Hayes); his step-children Michael MacIntire and Alicia MacIntire-Cain (Daiman Cain); and his grandchildren Cody Luna, Tate Luna, Max Hayes, Jake Hayes, Jack MacIntire-Helms, Devin McIntire, Ranice Cain, Orion Cain, and Savannah Cain. Glenn is also survived by his siblings Jim Bennett, Jerry Bennett, Judy Bennett Kimberly, and Phil Bennett.



