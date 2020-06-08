Gloria Anne Stafford
1938 - 2020
Gloria Anne Stafford born and raised in Greenville SC, but lived most of her lifetime in Poconos PA. Gloria was the Children's Liberian in Stroudsburg for many years and then went onto the Home Health Service, taking care of the sick and elderly. Gloria is survived by her daughter
Victoria Kollar, her son David Stafford and his wife Mellisa. Gloria's grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Adam, Joshua, Elizabeth, Julius Austin, Ahna, Sarah, and her great grandchildren Able and Lincoln.

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
