Gloria E. (Person) Berger
3/13/2020
Gloria E. (Person) Berger, formerly of Saylorsburg and Swiftwater, was called home on March 13, 2020.
She was the daughter of Home B.F. Person and Margaretta (Walk) Person. Raised in Little Gap, she attended Palmerton High School, graduating in 1951 as a member of the National Honor Society.
She is survived by her husband, Elbert E. "Sonny" Berger; her son, Gary P. Berger, and her daughter, Cindy L. Berger; a brother, Richard Person; two grandsons, Neil Berger and Aaron Berger; a daughter-in-law, Darlene L. Wilson; a sister-in-law, Jane Person; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Andreas, and two sons, Rick A. Berger and Timmy D. Berger.
Gloria was a deeply loved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, and friend. After the Berger nest became empty, she met retail shoppers with her bright smile and wit, gracing packages with her beautiful handwriting, and amazing bows. Her pies were a favorite at the family gatherings. Her trusty monthly planner by her side, she never missed one of life's milestones to celebrate. When she could not find the right card to send, she would make one to mark an occasion.
Sonny and Gloria were blessed to spend sixty four years together living independently, raising a family, watching their family and friends grow and prosper. Upon retirement, they traveled to bask in the sun, dabbled in collections, and Gloria snagged a trophy bass during a fishing trip in the Outer Banks.
Gloria would want everyone to remember to tell family and friends often how much they are loved, share family recipes (at least the ones you like), savor memories and laughter, and know that kindness matters.
In lieu of flowers, donations (give.lvhn.com) may be made to the Monroe County Hospice House in East Stroudsburg to honor Gloria's legacy, LVHN-Pocono Foundation, 206 E. Brown St., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301. Please put Monroe County Hospice House TTA on the memo if sending a check for donations.
No services are scheduled at this time. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020