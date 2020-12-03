Gloria J. Killeen12/01/2020Gloria J. Killeen, 72, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 1 in St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus.She was the loving wife of Donald M. Killeen Jr. They had observed their 22nd wedding anniversary in September.Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Franklin and Ila (Bush) Miller.Gloria was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Craigs Meadow. She sang on the church choir and served on several church committees. She also served on the Military Family Readiness Group Committee.In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sons, Robert Widmer, Joseph Widmer and George Widmer, all of East Stroudsburg and Francis P. Killeen and his wife Adaline of Allentown; two daughters, Theresa Bishop and her husband Ed in VA and Danielle Marie Killeen of East Stroudsburg; three brothers, David Miller, Randy Miller and Ricky Miller, all of East Stroudsburg; two sisters, Joann Jimenez and Sherri Houghtaling and her husband Richard, all of East Stroudsburg; eleven grandchildren, Joshua Widmer and his wife Jessica Staniszewski, Abagail Marie Killeen, J.D. Bishop, Zak Bishop, Joseph Widmer, Kinley Killeen, Jackson Killeen, Wesley Killeen, Matthew James Simon and Dustin Widmer and a great grandson, Robert Paul Widmer. IN addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily Widmer.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 6 from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, PA with Rev. Debra Taylor officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 5 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Due to the pandemic, no more than twenty five people will be allowed in the chapel and any one time.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, PA