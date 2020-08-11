Gloria M. Vauro8/11/2020Gloria M. Vauro, 90, of Mt. Bethel, PA passed on Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020 at the gardens at Stroud in E. Stroudsburg, PA Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of Joseph and Felomena (Nuzzo) Patitucci.Gloria was a resident of the Mt. Bethel area for the past 20 years and prior to that she resided in the Valley Stream L.I., N.Y. area. She was employed as an office manager in the Insurance Industry for many years and she was of the catholic faith.She is survived by 2 nieces Lorraine Dorso and her husband John of Yonkers, N.Y. and Donna M. King and her husband Timothy of Ponte Verda Beach, Fl.Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg