Grace (Post) Bisbing
4/26/2020
Grace (Post) Bisbing, 94, of Tannersville, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Getz Personal Care Home in Kunkletown. She was the loving wife of the late Donald Bisbing Sr.
Born in Henryville, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Sophia (Young) Post. She was a life-long resident of Monroe County.
Grace was a member of the Reeder's United Methodist Church, the Pocono-Jackson Historical Society, and the Pocono Porcelain Painters where she showcased her many artistic talents in oils, water colors and china painting. Grace was an instrumentalist, and played both the piccolo and the trumpet for the Glenwood Hall Band. However, her biggest accomplishment was her family, whom she adored.
She is survived by her daughters: Debra Farris and her husband, Michael of Bushkill, and Donna Hartman of Oxford; son: Donald Bisbing Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Pocono Lake; sister-in-law, Genevieve Post; grandchildren: Angela Wiley, Kyle Farris, Craig Hartman Jr., Kristy Weaver, Travis Bisbing, and Meredith Bisbing; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her five siblings: Lucy Warner, Lillian Peechatka, Richard Post, William Post and Mary Jane Bisbing.
Services are private and burial will take place at Reeders United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Grace, may be made to the Reeders United Methodist Church, 111 Church Rd, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020