Grace Garis Ikai
9/21/2019
Grace Garis Ikai, 91, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 21, 2019 after a short illness. Grace was born in 1928 in Easton PA to Harry Garis proprietor of the Weir Lake Inn, and Edwina Beers Garis. After graduation from Ursinus College, she joined the Army to serve in occupied Germany. After an exciting four years traveling through Europe Grace met and married a Fulbright scholar from Nagoya Japan, Kimio Ikai, MD. They had two daughters, Sue and Julie in Nagoya where Grace taught English to a stunning cohort of budding industrialists, including Tatsuro Toyoda.
Grace was known for generous encouragement of friends and family and for her intense curiosity Her enthusiasm for storytelling, song and dance will be remembered by all who knew her. She was a valued member of her community, in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania where she grew up and lived until 2015 and in her daughter's hometown of Providence, RI. Grace was a creative spirit, endearing mother, optimistic teacher and scholar of many things. At age 50 she took up piano; who can forget her rendition, late in life, of "Memories"? Her home was filled with her award winning oil paintings and she enjoyed her biweekly poetry group led by Rick Benjamin, former RI poet laureate. She was a good natured participant of chair yoga; her favorite pose was "talking to friends".
She is survived by Dr. Sue Ikai, Mark and Julie Van Noppen, her grandchildren Nell, William and Peter, Xavier and Simone and extended Pennsylvania and Japanese families. She was predeceased by beloved brother, Dr John Garis.
Services will be held at Salem Church of Christ in Gilbert, PA on November 9 at 11am followed by burial at Fairmount Cemetery in Phillipsburg, NJ. All welcome.
