Grace M. Arnold
01/06/2020
Grace M. Arnold, 92, of Brodheadsville, passed away on Monday, January 6 in Pleasant Valley Manor, Snydersville. Grace Marion (Bond) Arnold was born in Brodheadsville, PA to the late Ruth (Weiss) and Harlington S. Bond.
She attended the St. Luke's School of Nursing in Bethlehem. She was a professional musician who, as part of the Pocono Echoes, was a recorded artist.
Grace was a graduate of Chestnuthill High School and was her class president. She was a founder of the Chestnuthill Alumni Association. She was a charter member of the Pleasant Valley Cultural Activities Committee and founder of the Pleasant Valley Choral Society, for which she sang for 35 years. Grace was inducted into the Pleasant Valley School District Hall of Fame.
Grace had a deep faith and was a lifelong member of the Zion United Lutheran Church in Brodheadsville and sang in the choir for nearly 70 years. A lifelong resident of Brodheadsville, Grace's family donated the land to the West End Fire Company for relocation to its current site. Grace studied genealogy and published four books. She was a documented member of the Lenape Nation. Grace served as Judge of Elections in Chestnuthill Township for 14 years.
Grace was also an accomplished artist, working primarily with oils. She painted mainly landscapes, many of them local sites, as well as some portraits. She was also an outstanding furniture refinisher and restorer of antiques.
Grace was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Order of the Eastern Star, Order of the Aramanth, and PASR. She was also a member of the Monroe County Historical Association and the West End Heritage Center, to which she donated valuable and historic items. She was also a member of the Chestnuthill Township Historical Society and had a keen interest in the restoration of the Historic Merwinsburg Hotel.
Grace was preceded in death by a husband, Charles H. Arnold; a daughter, Cynthia E. Arnold; and a sister, Arlene (Bond) McNett. She is survived by a son, Dr. Douglas C. Arnold; a daughter-in-law, Dora M. Arnold; two grandsons, Derek A. Arnold and Dennis L. Arnold; a brother, Willis H. Bond; and sisters-in-law, Anita Fisher, Carol Koehler, and Dorothy Krauss; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 10 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, and on Saturday, January 11 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM from Zion United Lutheran Church. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM from the church with Rev. Ann Melot officiating. Burial will follow in Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion United Lutheran Church, 1919 Route 209 Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
