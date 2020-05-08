Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date

Gregory Allen Gilbert

Gregory Allen Gilbert Obituary
Gregory Allen Gilbert
05/07/2020
Gregory Allen Gilbert, 76, of East Stroudsburg passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono. He was the husband of Sharlene Gore-Gilbert. Gregory was born in Dover, NJ to the late Therwood and Luella (Black) Gilbert.
Gregory had lived in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 40 years, and prior to that in NJ. He was the owner of Color Tile in Stroudsburg.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children; Amanda, Anthony, Marcella, Sasha, and Samantha. He is also survived by grandchildren; Aiden, Piper, Lucy, Glen, Cassandra, Richard, Lydia, Alissa, Ashaley, and Christopher, and great-grandchildren; Lucas, Oliver, Kaylee, Samantha, Lillian, and Alice.
Cremation will be private with a memorial service held at a late date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 I assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020
