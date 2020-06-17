Guaironex G. Martinez Sr.
Guaironex G. Martinez, Sr.
06/17/2020
Guaironex Gary Martinez, Sr. Passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem. Born in Bronx, NY he was the son of Francisco and Theordora (Irizarry) Martinez.
Guaironex was of the Christian faith. He believed in his second amendment and was an avid hunter. He was a fun loving and peaceful man.
Guaironex is survived by his sons; Emmerson and Gary, Jr., and adopted daughter Mia. He is also survived by his siblings; Daniel, Frankie, Gabriel, Rachel, Marisol, and Sheni, and 17 nieces and nephews. Guaironex is preceded in death by his brother Louie.
Cremation will be private and entrusted to the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
