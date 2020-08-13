1/
Guno E. Hoefdraad
Guno E. Hoefdraad
8/12/2020
Guno E. Hoefdraad age 51 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono E. Stroudsburg, Pa. He was the loving husband to Urmila H. (Koorndijk) Hoefdaad.
Born in Suriname he was the son of Henny Clerie Walda Moor of Suriname and the late Ludwig Hoefdaad. Guno was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 16 years and prior to that he resided in the Brooklyn, N.Y. and Suriname areas. He worked as a shop steward in the carpentry union New York District Council for 15 years. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by 5 children: Kaneesha, Darrell, Darrick, Shemee and Sherayah Hoefdraad and 7 siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:00am from the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. There will be a viewing from 10:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
