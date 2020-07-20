1/1
Guy Gardner Jr.
1929 - 2020
Guy Gardner, Jr., 91, of Portland, PA passed away Sunday, July 19th, at Slate Belt Health and Rehab. Center, Bangor.
Guy was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on March 25, 1929, a son of the late Guy Gardner, Sr. and Mary (Drumm) Gardner.
He was the husband of the late Irene (Hineline) Gardner. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary prior to her death. Guy was employed as a machinist at the former Brands Machine Shop in Portland, PA until retiring.
Guy is survived by two daughters, Linda Finlayson, wife of Jeff, of East Bangor, PA; and Dorothy Judy, of East Stroudsburg, PA, 3 grandchildren; Jackie Drabot of Shickshinny, PA, Carrie Muffley of Portland, and Bethany Winkelman of Sciota, PA, 7 great-grandchildren; Benjamin and Jack Crane, Taylor Muffley, Connor, Kellee, Elyse, and Elysabeth Winkelman, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 daughters; Judy Vaugh, and Sandy Gardner, 2 sisters; Evelyn Rosenberry, and Dorothy Kochanski, and 2 sons-in-law; Scott Judy and Charles Vaughn.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 11 AM at Riverview Cemetery in Portland, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., "Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
