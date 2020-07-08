Guy Powell

Guy Powell07/07/2020Guy Powell, 74, of Tobyhanna, PA passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020. He was the husband of Ruth L. (Craighead) Ratliff-Powell of Tobyhanna. Born in Emporia, Virginiahe was the son of the late James and Helena Powell. Guy was a resident of the Tobyhanna area for the past 6 years and prior to that he resided in the Queens, New York area.He owned and operated a School Bus Transportation Co. in New York City for many years. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Mt. Pocono, Pa.In addition to his wife Ruth he is survived by 2 daughters: Tracy Turnage and Tiffany Tine and 2 stepchildren: Danielle Bryant and Reginald Ratliff, a brother James Powell, 13 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is in charge of the cremation and arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg