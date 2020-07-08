1/
Guy Powell
Guy Powell
07/07/2020
Guy Powell, 74, of Tobyhanna, PA passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020. He was the husband of Ruth L. (Craighead) Ratliff-Powell of Tobyhanna. Born in Emporia, Virginiahe was the son of the late James and Helena Powell. Guy was a resident of the Tobyhanna area for the past 6 years and prior to that he resided in the Queens, New York area.
He owned and operated a School Bus Transportation Co. in New York City for many years. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Mt. Pocono, Pa.
In addition to his wife Ruth he is survived by 2 daughters: Tracy Turnage and Tiffany Tine and 2 stepchildren: Danielle Bryant and Reginald Ratliff, a brother James Powell, 13 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is in charge of the cremation and arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
