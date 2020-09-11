Hagar K. Christian09/11/2020Hagar (Pat) K. Christian 86 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Friday Sept. 11, 2020. Born in Nesquehoning, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Anne (Wagner) Goldberg. Pat was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg and was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church of Stroudsburg.She was employed in the housekeeping department of the Sheraton Hotel of Stroudsburg for many years and well as other hotels in the area. In her earlier years she was a book binder at the Hughes Printing Company in E. Stroudsburg, Pa.Pat is survived by her lifelong friend and care giver Eleanor M. Slutter of Stroudsburg.Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in the Prospect Cemetery E. Stroudsburg, Pa.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg