Hagar K. Christian
Hagar K. Christian
09/11/2020
Hagar (Pat) K. Christian 86 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Friday Sept. 11, 2020. Born in Nesquehoning, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Anne (Wagner) Goldberg. Pat was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg and was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church of Stroudsburg.
She was employed in the housekeeping department of the Sheraton Hotel of Stroudsburg for many years and well as other hotels in the area. In her earlier years she was a book binder at the Hughes Printing Company in E. Stroudsburg, Pa.
Pat is survived by her lifelong friend and care giver Eleanor M. Slutter of Stroudsburg.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in the Prospect Cemetery E. Stroudsburg, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
