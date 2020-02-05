Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Harish Sharma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harish Sharma Obituary
Harish Sharma
02/04/2020
Harish Sharma, 82, of Hackettstown NJ passed away Tuesday, February 04, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. Born in Meerut, Indian he was the son of Kabool Singh and Durgadevi Sharma. He was the husband of Janak (Khanna) Sharma.
Harish was a Novelty Importer for most of his life. He was of the Hindu Faith.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Anju Sharma and son Ajay Sharma.
Traditional Hindu services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360, with procession to the crematory for ending services.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harish's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -