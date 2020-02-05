|
Harish Sharma
02/04/2020
Harish Sharma, 82, of Hackettstown NJ passed away Tuesday, February 04, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. Born in Meerut, Indian he was the son of Kabool Singh and Durgadevi Sharma. He was the husband of Janak (Khanna) Sharma.
Harish was a Novelty Importer for most of his life. He was of the Hindu Faith.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Anju Sharma and son Ajay Sharma.
Traditional Hindu services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360, with procession to the crematory for ending services.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020