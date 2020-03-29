Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Harley D. Fish Sr.


1927 - 2020
Harley D. Fish Sr. Obituary
Harley D. Fish, Sr.
10/1/1927 - 3/27/2020
Harley D. Fish, Sr., resident of Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus.
Born October 1, 1927 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Melvin Fish and the late Martha (Smith) Bourne; and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
Harley served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War, and was honorably discharged.
Dad was a good man and a wonderful father; was always there for us; and had a great sense of humor, even as his health was failing him.
Harley worked for Cramer's, Frisbee, and S&S Lumber Companies for many years. He then applied his skills to open his own business, The Vintage Woodworker, in Sciota, where he crafted custom millwork until his retirement in 1997. Some of his work included many historic restoration projects for the National Park Service. He continued to work intermittently for his son and for those in need of small, custom woodworking projects, until just a few years ago.
He is survived by four children; Reed D. Fish, Sr. and wife Cindy, Harley D. Fish, Jr. and wife Mary Ann, Linda Kindrew and fiancé Robert Wallingford; and Sherry Fish and companion Brian Kotulka; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces an nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Katie (Tallada) Fish; brother, Reed P. Fish; sister, Betty Condrack; half-sister, Martha Silvern; and half-brother, George Strausbaugh.
Due to the Covid 19 situation, a private graveside service will be in Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances/donations may be made to The American Legion or The Valor Clinic Foundation of Brodheadsville.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
