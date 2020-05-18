|
|
Harold G. Ruck
05/14/2020
Harold G. Ruck, 84, of Brodheadsville, passed away Thursday, May 14 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Nanticoke, PA, and lived there until moving to Brooklyn as a young adult.
Harold married his loving wife, Adrianne (McGuire) Ruck in 1957. He enlisted in the Army in 1959. He was stationed in Hawaii in 1960, moved to Queens, then Union City in 1962. Later on they relocated to Rockaway, NJ to raise their family in 1971. Harold and Adrianne eventually resided in Brodheadsville in 1994, where they planned to spend the rest of their lives.
He was a loving father to, Thomas Ruck and his wife Karen, Richard Ruck, Lisa Pelletreau and her husband Kevin, Jamie Ruck; and a son-in-law, Jim Marty; a cherished grandfather to Shawn, Nicole, Tiffany, Amanda, Thomas, Ryan, Christopher, Michael, Nicholas, Patrick, Robert, Heather, Jenna, and Kelsey; an adoring great grandfather to Justin, Ryan, Amelia, Caleb, Natalie, Connor, and Cassidy; a brother to Nancy Keeke and Jim Ruck; an uncle to Ann, Bobby, Dennis, Kerry, Jenel, and Danny; and loving pop to Trisha, Jason, Anthony, Deb Bassetti, Angela, Joey, and Susan. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Ruck, a daughter, Deborah Marty, and a sister, Sarah Miller.
A celebration of life will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020