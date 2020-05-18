Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Harold G. Ruck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold G. Ruck Obituary
Harold G. Ruck
05/14/2020
Harold G. Ruck, 84, of Brodheadsville, passed away Thursday, May 14 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Nanticoke, PA, and lived there until moving to Brooklyn as a young adult.
Harold married his loving wife, Adrianne (McGuire) Ruck in 1957. He enlisted in the Army in 1959. He was stationed in Hawaii in 1960, moved to Queens, then Union City in 1962. Later on they relocated to Rockaway, NJ to raise their family in 1971. Harold and Adrianne eventually resided in Brodheadsville in 1994, where they planned to spend the rest of their lives.
He was a loving father to, Thomas Ruck and his wife Karen, Richard Ruck, Lisa Pelletreau and her husband Kevin, Jamie Ruck; and a son-in-law, Jim Marty; a cherished grandfather to Shawn, Nicole, Tiffany, Amanda, Thomas, Ryan, Christopher, Michael, Nicholas, Patrick, Robert, Heather, Jenna, and Kelsey; an adoring great grandfather to Justin, Ryan, Amelia, Caleb, Natalie, Connor, and Cassidy; a brother to Nancy Keeke and Jim Ruck; an uncle to Ann, Bobby, Dennis, Kerry, Jenel, and Danny; and loving pop to Trisha, Jason, Anthony, Deb Bassetti, Angela, Joey, and Susan. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Ruck, a daughter, Deborah Marty, and a sister, Sarah Miller.
A celebration of life will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -