Harold K. Mast
01/23/2020
Harold K. Mast, 57, of Brodheadsville, passed away Thursday, January 23, in his home surrounded by his family.
He was the loving companion of Wanda L. Schock. They have been together for 21 years. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Harold Mast and the late Joan (Chive) Mast.
Harold was a cement truck driver for Kohler Concrete for twenty three years. He was a hard worker, and was a loving father and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor, and he enjoyed boating and fishing. He simply loved being on the water. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his companion, Wanda, he is survived by two sons, Kenneth T. Mast, Cori R. Mast; two stepdaughters, Crystal DeRose, Sharon DeRose; a stepson, Kenneth J. DeRose; a brother, Barry Mast; seven grandchildren; two lifelong friends, Glen Moyer, J.R., and many more. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Mast, and a sister, Barbara Andrews.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kresge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 25, Brodheadsville, PA 18322. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020