1/
Harold Knorr Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Knorr Jr.
8/2/2020
Harold "Butch" Eugene Knorr Jr of Brodheadsville passed away peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital with his nieces by his side.
Butch celebrated his 75th birthday back in January this year. Growing up he was a resident of Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg before becoming a long time resident of Saylorsburg. Just this year he suddenly had to relocate to the Brodheadsville area. He was proceeded in death by his mother Betty Jane (Repsher) Knorr, his father Harold Eugene Knorr Sr as well his two sisters Judith Ann Knorr all of Saylorsburg and Joyce Marie Bond of Brodheadsville.
Butch was a gentle giant. He spent many years as a mason and upon retiring from the field could be found making wood creations or adopting stray animals that crossed his path. He loved watching wrestling and talking with his nieces on the phone, as well as visits from family. He would make many jokes just to keep the conversation going and laughing. He also enjoyed watching the ducks fly around at his new home.
Butch will be missed by his nieces Melissa Bond of South Carolina and Bobbi Bond of Brodheadsville, a great nephew Chase Rios, also of Brodheadsville, Sarah Martini and Joshua Barrett of Gilbert, who were like family to him, as well as his Aunts, cousins and many friends whom he left behind.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences and share memories during a simple graveside burial service held at Stroudsburg Cemetery, Saturday, August 29th at 9am, where he will be laid to rest next to his parents and sister.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to AWESOM Animal Shelter of Stroudsburg in his name to help any stray animals and continue making them safe as he always liked to do.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Stroudsburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
5704218383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved