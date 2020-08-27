Harold Knorr Jr.
8/2/2020
Harold "Butch" Eugene Knorr Jr of Brodheadsville passed away peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital with his nieces by his side.
Butch celebrated his 75th birthday back in January this year. Growing up he was a resident of Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg before becoming a long time resident of Saylorsburg. Just this year he suddenly had to relocate to the Brodheadsville area. He was proceeded in death by his mother Betty Jane (Repsher) Knorr, his father Harold Eugene Knorr Sr as well his two sisters Judith Ann Knorr all of Saylorsburg and Joyce Marie Bond of Brodheadsville.
Butch was a gentle giant. He spent many years as a mason and upon retiring from the field could be found making wood creations or adopting stray animals that crossed his path. He loved watching wrestling and talking with his nieces on the phone, as well as visits from family. He would make many jokes just to keep the conversation going and laughing. He also enjoyed watching the ducks fly around at his new home.
Butch will be missed by his nieces Melissa Bond of South Carolina and Bobbi Bond of Brodheadsville, a great nephew Chase Rios, also of Brodheadsville, Sarah Martini and Joshua Barrett of Gilbert, who were like family to him, as well as his Aunts, cousins and many friends whom he left behind.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences and share memories during a simple graveside burial service held at Stroudsburg Cemetery, Saturday, August 29th at 9am, where he will be laid to rest next to his parents and sister.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to AWESOM Animal Shelter of Stroudsburg in his name to help any stray animals and continue making them safe as he always liked to do.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg lantermanallenfh.com